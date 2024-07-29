First Alert Weather: Starting to get dry across Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been about a week since the Rochester area has measured any significant rainfall. In addition, the warm weather and sunshine bring a greater rate of evaporation. Officially, the Rochester Airport is more than an inch below normal for precipitation for July. Consequently, most communities would welcome a little rain. Fortunately, we do have showers in the News10NBC First Alert forecast. As a high-pressure system slides off the east coast, the humidity levels will increase with the likelihood of rain for Tuesday afternoon into midday Wednesday.

Monday night, look for hazy or fair skies. The temperature will fall into the middle 60s. Tuesday starts with hazy sunshine, but the clouds will increase with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. Expect plenty of humidity with the high temperature in the upper 80s. More showers and thundershowers are possible Wednesday morning, then skies will become partly sunny for the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the middle 80s.

