First Alert Weather: Steady rain ends, drying out Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. As promised, a soaking rain moved in on Wednesday but will be tapering overnight.

That’ll set the stage for a much quieter Thursday with dry weather. Some scattered snow showers are likely on Friday, but they should be light, and with temperatures still well above freezing, we’ll see little to nothing in the way of accumulation.

Some lake flurries will linger into Saturday morning but will quickly end, leaving us with dry weather for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will slowly drop toward more seasonable readings, in the 30s by Friday and the weekend.

Despite a parade of Pacific storms, our weather will remain fairly quiet next week. But we are starting to see some signs that winter may try to make a return, at least when it comes to temperatures. We may be trending colder by the middle of next week, and perhaps that chillier air could come with some snowflakes.

At this point, it is simply something to keep an eye on. For now, we’ll keep the ground bare and snow-free.