First Alert Weather: Steamy weather Friday, some stormy weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday felt like Florida — with dew points in the lower 70s much of the day leading to high humidity.

Friday will also be tropical, but air temperatures will be soaring into the upper 80s and lower 90s. This will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s for a few hours during the middle afternoon and early evening. A Head Advisory is posted for the entire area, and you are encouraged to take it easy, remember to stay hydrated, and try to limit strenuous activities outdoors during this time. We should stay dry on Friday, but a cold front moving through on Saturday will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms.

The timing brings some showers and perhaps an early morning thunderstorm on Saturday, followed by a few more storms into the afternoon. The timing isn’t ideal if you have outdoor plans, but we should begin to clear later in the afternoon.

We then wash away the humidity Saturday night and into Sunday, with much more comfortable air and humidity levels making a return. In fact, a pattern change will bring a return to cooler than average temperatures for much of next week, along with much lower humidity.