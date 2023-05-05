First Alert Weather: Stellar Saturday, a few showers Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Our sky will continue to clear overnight as that pesky low moves east and high pressure builds in.

This will set us up for a fantastic Saturday filled with sunshine and temperatures back into the mid-60s. Sunday will start to go downhill a little bit, but not a bad day. We’ll see more clouds building in and eventually a little rain.

The wet weather should hold off until later in the afternoon and evening and pull away Monday morning. After this, it looks like we’ll be setting ourselves up for a fairly quiet, seasonable and sun-splashed week. The warmest air will remain locked to our west, but that’s also what will help give us a stretch of dry weather, with high pressure setting up overhead.

That’ll keep us on the cooler side of things into the middle of next week, but there are some signs of a bit of a warm-up toward the end of next week.