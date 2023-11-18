First Alert Weather: Still looking for snow, but not much in sight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In Rochester, snowfall for the entire month of November averages about eight inches. However, thus far, there has only been a trace of snow recorded at the Rochester Airport and looking ahead there is very little, if any, accumulation expected for the upcoming week. That is good news for folks traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition, this calm weather will be beneficial for fans heading to see the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium Sunday afternoon. The game will be dry as the temperature falls through the 30s.

Saturday night, look for partly cloudy skies and the temperature will drop into the middle 30s. Sunday there is the chance of a few rain showers for the morning with just a small chance of the rain mixing with some wet flurries. The high temperature should be near 43 degrees and the temperature will start to fall during the afternoon. Monday night will be dry with just a few patchy clouds. The temperature will fall through the 30s with the low temperature near 28 degrees. Tuesday a low-pressure system will be tracking through the Great Lakes with more rain showers expected to arrive for the afternoon and with a gusty wind the temperature will rise into the lower 40s.

Stay turned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.