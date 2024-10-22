First Alert Weather: Still warm, but turning a little windy and a little wet Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We had another day of warmer than average temperatures on Tuesday, with highs pushing the upper 70s and lower 80s. The record for Tuesday’s date is 82 degrees set back in 1979, and some spots hit that number!

Wednesday will be another warm day, but holding in the lower to mid 70s with clouds thickening up as the day goes on. An approaching cold front will kick up the winds during the day, and it’ll become windy for a few hours later in the afternoon/evening as the front moves through. Winds will gust 30-35mph, which shouldn’t cause any issues, but you’ll want to secure any Halloween decorations you may have up.

Showers arrive around dinner time, and only last a few hours, but temperatures will begin a steady decline into the 40s by Thursday morning. The sky will clear on Thursday, and while it’ll be much cooler, it’ll turn into a very nice Fall afternoon. Another weak disturbance moving through on Friday could bring a shower or two later in the afternoon or evening, but much of the day should be dry.

The weekend looks mostly dry, but it is trending a little cooler on Saturday now, with the slight chance of a shower. Sunday still looks nice, and we’re still tracking another warm up next week, with highs pushing into the 70s by mid-week.

Halloween is also trending warmer, with the potential to stay in the 70s on Thursday. But, this is still more than a week out, so we’ll monitor any changes to the spooky trick or treat forecast.