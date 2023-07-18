First Alert Weather: Still wildfire smoke on Tuesday with thunder threat this afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are some minor air quality concerns throughout the day as wildfire smoke continues to drift by on Tuesday.

Grab the umbrella as you head out. Most of the day will be dry but we may see some showers and thundery downpours move through around midday into the early afternoon hours.

Keep an eye on the sky. Showers will clear mid to late afternoon as drier air moves in for Tuesday night and Wednesday. The stage is set for a wonderful Wednesday with lots of sunshine and pleasant weather.

The smoke will clear as well on Wednesday. Humidity and rain chances increase again later in the week. Stay tuned to News 10NBC for updates on any storms this afternoon and the latest air quality numbers.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.