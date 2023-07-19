First Alert Weather: Storm threat returns to end the week

Comfortable and quiet conditions continue into Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the upper 50s away from Lake Ontario under a mainly clear sky. We’ll climb back into the mid 80s on Thursday will dew points slowly creeping up. Most of the day will be dry, but we may see an isolated storm firing along lake breeze boundaries during the afternoon. Storm chances go up as the sun goes down with an approaching area of low pressure. The main batch of energy arrives overnight, with a few gusty thunderstorms with downpours, but the greatest severe threat appears to remain to our west. This will need to be monitored. While storms after sunset typically don’t give us our best ingredients for severe weather, some of the strongest storms may hold together just long enough.

Friday will remain unsettled with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, tending to decrease as we progress through the afternoon. The weekend is trending better, with nothing more than a few pop up showers on Saturday, and dry weather on Sunday.

There are some indications that the heat and humidity begin to build again toward the middle to end of next week, with the potential for the 90s to make a return to western New York and Finger Lakes.