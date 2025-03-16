First Alert Weather: Storms have ended for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong, well-defined cold front is rapidly moving across the Rochester area. In advance of that cold front, we had a line of fast-moving thunderstorms that briefly produced heavy rain, small hail and damaging winds. By some estimates, the strongest wind gusts may have exceeded 55 miles per hour. As a result, there are numerous reports of tree and powerline damage, especially in the southeastern portion of Monroe County. However, the threat for severe weather has passed as these storms have now moved into central and eastern New York State. For the remainder of the evening and overnight, any lingering showers will end, and the winds will diminish. But much colder air is now moving into the area with our unseasonably warm weather being replaced with much cooler temperatures to start the week.

Monday features mainly cloudy skies with a more seasonal chill as the temperature will remain in the 30s for most of the day. The sunshine may break through late in the afternoon. Then some big improvements are set for Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.