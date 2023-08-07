First Alert Weather: Storms moving out, showers lingering tonight

A Yellow Alert is no longer in effect, as the storm system that brought strong to severe storms to our area has moved out. We saw a handful of storm damage reports, resulting in power outages, mainly focused on Wayne County this afternoon. We’re left with some lingering showers, perhaps a rumble into tonight. Scattered showers will continue off and on on Tuesday, with a rumble of thunder possible, but no severe weather.

Wednesday should be a nice day with fair and dry weather, before another round of some scattered showers and storms on Thursday. At this point, we don’t see signs of severe weather on Thursday, so we remain green on the Threat Tracker. Friday clears out once again, with yet another round of showers and perhaps some storms on Saturday.

So, while we don’t have severe weather in the forecast, we certainly have our fair share of off-and-on wet, and at times, stormy weather.