First Alert Weather: Storms roll Sunday and Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a sunny start to the day, but it does remain humid. We will remain muggy through Sunday once again as dew points sit in the upper 60s.

That moisture will help pop up a few afternoon showers and storms. Just like Saturday, a washout is not expected. The best chance to run into a shower or storm will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Storms will have the chance for locally heavy rain as they pop and sit over some of the same areas again.

Temperatures in afternoon will reach the low 80s. Monday will feature another chance for showers and storms. Most of the day Monday is likely dry, but we will see our storm chances go up after 2 p.m.

Showers and storms Monday afternoon will have a little more fuel to work with which means a gusty shower or storm is possible. Severe weather chances for Monday are low, but an isolated storm could pack a punch. Other than that, we will deal with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions again.