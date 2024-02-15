First Alert Weather: Strong, gusty wind Thursday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Areawide snow showers will move out of our area Thursday evening just as strong, gusty winds pick up.

We will see peak wind gusts up to 50 mph in most locations across our viewing area with a few gusts a bit higher at the higher elevations south of the thruway. The wind will start to weaken early Friday morning.

Lake effect snow showers off Lake Ontario will bring in multiple bands of snow showers overnight Thursday and through the day on Friday. No significant accumulations are expected.

This weekend will feature lake effect snow showers with cool temperatures. Milder air is expected midweek next week with temperatures near 50°.