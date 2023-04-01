First Alert Weather: Strong storms and wind ahead for our Saturday Yellow Alert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some of us were woken up early last night due to some thunder and lightning, but that has quickly moved east, and we are dealing with an abundance of sunshine early this morning.

This sunshine will likely last through the morning and early afternoon before storms roll in. Today is not a washout by any means as this morning will be quite nice with sunshine and temperatures in the mid and low 60s by lunchtime! However, a Yellow Alert is in place for our region as strong winds and strong storms remain in the forecast for today. First the winds. Wind gusts will ramp up to around 40mph by lunchtime today, but the timing of the strongest of the winds will be when the cold front swings through. As of this morning, the timing of the front looks to be between 2-4 this afternoon.

Winds as the front passes through could gust upwards to 50 mph with localized gusts higher. Then behind the front, winds will remain gusty with gust near 40 mph, but they do begin to subside tonight. Onto the storms. Sunshine this morning will let our temperatures rise into the mid 60s. Great news, but this will further fuel thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms will pop when the front rolls through between 2 & 4 Saturday afternoon. Storms this afternoon will be capable of producing strong gusty winds and small hail.

There is also the chance for a storm or two to spin, but our tornado risk is very low today. Behind the cold front, temperatures will crash with a few isolated rain showers and then as temperatures crash this evening there is the chance for a few snowflakes to fly! A busy weather day ahead, especially this afternoon, so make sure you stay updated with the First Alert Weather Team for updates.