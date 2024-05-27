First Alert Weather: Strong storms miss Rochester – So Far

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It appears that central and eastern New York State has taken the brunt of the severe weather for this Memorial Day. Western New York did see some rain, but this was more in line with “garden variety” type showers. However, the News 10NBC First Alert Yellow Alert will remain in effect as there is still a small threat of thunderstorms into the early evening. We are waiting for the passage of a cold front in the next several hours and this will usher in some drier, more stable air.

Monday night look for the chance of a thunderstorm early evening, then just mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the overnight. The low temperature will be near 60 degrees. Tuesday will bring more clouds with a few passing showers likely for the afternoon. It will be breezy with the high temperature near 68 degrees. Wednesday will feature mainly dry weather with partial sunshine. However, there is no sign of summer heat as the temperature will remain in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead to the remainder of the week, we should see an extended period of dry, sunny weather right into the start of next weekend.

