First Alert Weather: Strongest winds move east overnight

Our Yellow Alert has ended, with the strongest winds shifting east of our area. Parts of the state saw some very impressive wind gusts, including 79 mph near Watertown, 74 in Dunkirk, and 72 mph gust in Penn Yan. Damage reports were widespread during the late evening hours.

While the main damaging winds are gone, we’ll still deal with some wind on Wednesday, especially during the midday and afternoon hours, and especially on the west side. This may knock loose a few limbs or trees that were damaged on Tuesday, so some isolated outages are still possible. Wednesday will feature falling temperatures and some scattered snow showers (no accumulation) by the afternoon.

Our next storm system arrives later on Friday with some wet snow, changing over to rain overnight, then back over to some snow and lake effect over the weekend as temperatures tumble. If you have plans to attend the Bills game in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon, plan on winter weather! We’ll update that forecast as we get closer.