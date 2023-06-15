First Alert Weather: Sumer-like weather is on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rain returns overnight Thursday with a rumble of thunder as another wave of low pressure moves in.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Scattered showers continue and there is a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday. Showers will taper off into Friday evening. Overall, Friday will be a cooler day with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Saturday is looking slightly wet in the morning but clearing and drying in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday. Father’s Day is looking pretty good, with sunny skies and dry weather. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Sunday, with the start to a warming trend.

A bit of smoke from those Canadian wildfires that have been burning may move in over the weekend, especially Saturday. That may briefly lower air quality.

Getting back to summer-like weather as we head into next week. This is perfect since the official start of summer is on Wednesday. The warming trend continues Monday and throughout the week. Next week’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s all week. There is potential for some unsettled weather at the end of next week.