First Alert Weather: Summer air, and some summer storms on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures in the mid-80s on Tuesday will continue into Wednesday before a pattern change knocks us back to slightly below-average readings by the end of the week. Tuesday night will be a muggy and mild night, with temperatures likely not dropping below the mid-60s in many spots. That’ll set the stage for another warm day on Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s, despite an increase in clouds and some wet weather by the afternoon. Some scattered showers and a few storms will fire mid to late afternoon and into the evening hours ahead of our cold front, which moves through overnight. These storms aren’t expected to be severe, though a few could produce some briefly hefty downpours. The cold front moves through by early Thursday morning, taking the most widespread showers and thunder with it, leaving us with some sunshine and drier air in its wake. This sun, along with cooler air aloft, will help to produce a few isolated afternoon showers, especially along lake breeze boundaries from Buffalo to Rochester.

We then start to fall into a cooler and more unsettled weather pattern into the weekend. A trough over the Great Lakes and Northeast will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll also tend to see pop-up showers developing during peak heating. So, we’ll tend to start Friday through Sunday dry with some sun, then see clouds build and showers sprout up midday into the afternoon hours, then fizzle by evening. We should break out of this pattern by the early to middle part of next week, with warmer and more summer-like air returning once again. So, enjoy the break from air conditioning this weekend.