First Alert Weather: Summer arrives a little early for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As a high-pressure system moves off the east coast, a more progressive southerly wind will develop this week. This will push temperatures that are more typical for July across Western New York for the first half of the week. No records are expected, but the combination of heat and humidity will force many to turn on the air conditioners for the first time this season.

Sunday night, look for skies to be clear at times. Some patchy fog is possible late Sunday night with the low temperature in the upper 50s. Monday any early morning fog will lift with plenty of sunshine expected. The high temperature will be in the lower 80s, but it will be cooler within a few miles of Lake Ontario. Tuesday will bring partial sunshine with just a chance of an isolated thundershower possible. The high temperature will be again in the middle 80s. There is a better chance of a thundershower for Wednesday and Wednesday night with cooler and drier weather arriving later Thursday.

