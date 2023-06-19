First Alert Weather: Summer arrives this week with summer-like air

It’s been more than two weeks since we’ve hit 80 degrees in Rochester, but we’re headed back to summer this week. In fact, much of this week will be at or warmer than average temperatures. Overnight lows will begin to creep up, too. Highs will be in the lower 80s much of this week and into the weekend.

But, we’ll also feel an increase in the humidity. This will help to spark some showers and a few thundery downpours, especially later this week and unfortunately into the weekend. We shouldn’t see a washout any day, but we will have to plan our outdoor activities accordingly.

Our mainly dry weather will last through Wednesday, with just the slight chance of a shower, mainly south in the Finger Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, but most areas will remain rain-free. Humidity starts to ramp up later Thursday, with a few showers possible then, and scattered showers and a few thundery downpours will likely pop starting on Friday. Our fairly unsettled weather will continue into at least the early part of next week, with periods of showers and some thunder.

At this point, we don’t expect any severe weather, so we remain green on the Threat Tracker, but it is certainly something that we will monitor as we enter into the summer season.