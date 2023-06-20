First Alert Weather: Summer arrives Wednesday morning

Many treat the Memorial Day weekend like the start of summer, but summer officially begins Wednesday morning. It’ll arrive with a mostly sunny sky and summer-like air in the upper 70s and lower 80s away from Lake Ontario. A few more clouds may pop up during the afternoon, and only an outside chance of an isolated shower in the Finger Lakes.

Humidity and rain chances go up starting on Thursday. No day will be a washout, but you’ll have to choose your outdoor time wisely into the week and early next week, with a somewhat unsettled weather pattern. Some showers and more clouds return on Thursday, with a better chance for some thunder on Friday afternoon and into Saturday.

If you have big weekend plans, Sunday looks like the drier weekend day at this point, but it is still early, and that may change. Lots of graduations and graduation parties are happening this weekend, so make sure to check back with the News10NBC First Alert team for the most up-to-date forecasts. We’ll keep the threat for some showers and a few thunderstorms into at least the first part of next week with another slow-moving upper-level disturbance passing through the Great Lakes.