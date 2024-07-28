First Alert Weather: Summer continues for the last few days of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Canadian wildfire smoke continues to dull our skies for this last weekend of July. Most of this smoke is well above the surface of the Earth and except for the most sensitive portions of our population, should not have a direct impact on most Western New Yorkers. Maybe just a nice view of some pretty sunsets. The high-pressure system that has controlled our weather for the last few days will slowly give way to an increasing flow of humidity with eventually some showers returning to Rochester.

Sunday night look for fair or hazy skies with the temperature falling into the low to middle 60s. Monday will bring more hazy sunshine with increasing humidity. The high temperature into the upper 80s again. Tuesday and Wednesday there will be the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Currently, our News10NBC First Alert threat tracker shows no threatening weather. However, you may want to check back as this will be monitored by our meteorologists for any changes in the coming days.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecasts.