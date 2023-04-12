First Alert Weather: Summer feel in April

Temperatures soared into the mid and upper 70s across the area under full sunshine on Wednesday, and we’ll see much of the same on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures both days will flirt with 80 degrees away from Lake Ontario.

Towns near the Lake Ontario shoreline will be noticeably cooler, holding in the 50s and 60s much of the daylight hours.

We’ll start to see a change in our weather over the weekend, but Saturday will still be quite nice. Clouds will begin to move in, but we’ll stay on the warm side with mainly dry weather. We may see an isolated shower later in the afternoon or evening, primarily in the Finger Lakes on Saturday.

Everybody will get wet on Sunday, as a cold front moves through. At this point, the driest part of the day will be the morning hours, with rain and even some storms increasing into the afternoon and evening.

Highs will fall from the 70s on Sunday, into the 50s on Monday. We likely won’t make it out of the mid 40s on Tuesday, with chilly enough air for a mix of rain and wet snow showers.

Don’t expect much, if any accumulation, but keep those winter jackets out for a few more weeks.