First Alert Weather: Summer heat makes a comeback

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The same high-pressure system that controlled our weather several days ago, is still regulated our weather through the end of the work week.

But the different now is the wind direction and the rising temperature. A southerly wind will push temperatures into low to middle 80s. This is unseasonably warm for this time of the year. However, the pattern unfortunately changes for the weekend with cooler, wetter weather will be returning for Saturday and Sunday.

Wednesday night, look for another overnight of clear, starlit skies. The low temperature will be in the low to mid-50s. The weather for the bus stop on Thursday morning will be dry and sunny with temperature near 60 degrees at 8:00 a.m. The heat will arrive for the afternoon with the high temperature near 82 degrees.

Friday you can expect partial sunshine with the high temperature into the mid-80s. Then occasional rain arrives for Saturday with the temperature only near 70 degrees and the cooler trend continues into Sunday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.