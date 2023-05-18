First Alert Weather: Summer-like air Friday, followed by a soggy Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As expected, widespread frost covered the ground Thursday morning, delaying the opening round of the PGA Championship.

It didn’t last long, and it’ll feel like summer by Friday afternoon. High pressure remains in place, keeping our sky mainly clear overnight. A southerly breeze developing will keep our temperatures nearly 20 degrees milder than Wednesday night.

Friday will see thickening clouds through the day, but remaining mostly dry. We may see a stray shower sneak in before sunset, but most of the day will be nice, warm, and dry. Rain will develop Friday night, with a period of steady rain on Saturday. That means if you have plans to go to round three of the PGA Championship or the Lilac Festival, you’ll want to make sure you have the rain gear.

Some indications point to rainfall amounts pushing more than a half inch of liquid before tapering Saturday night. The good news is that we should clear that rain out for the final round of the tournament at Oak Hill, with sunshine and temperatures near 70 on Sunday.

Our weather looks to remain fairly quiet and mild for the majority of next week. So, while it may not be the best timing, Saturday’s rainfall isn’t necessarily a bad thing.