First Alert Weather: Summer-like weather through midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rain from the second half of Sunday will exit Sunday night leaving us with a mainly gray and muggy night. Monday starts with a fair amount of clouds, but we should end the day with a mostly sunny sky. Outside of an isolated shower, we should see dry weather on Monday. Summer will be making a return for a few days next week, with highs in the low to mid-80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before a pattern change begins to take hold later next week and into the weekend, dropping our temperatures back into the 70s by Thursday, and possibly the upper 60s late week and into the weekend.

As far as rain and storm chances go, we’ll see an increasing chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, followed by mainly just showers on Thursday. We’ll have some fuel from warm and humid air to fuel thunderstorms on Wednesday, but at this point, severe storms aren’t expected. We’ll lose a lot of that instability on Thursday, leaving storm chances low. While we’ll see somewhat unsettled weather with occasional showers Friday into the weekend, no day should be a washout. It’ll be the kind of weather where we’ll see some sunshine, followed by a few pop-up late morning/early afternoon showers, then fading. Keep in mind that our average high is now in the mid-70s, so “cooler than average” air is more like the upper 60s and lower 70s.