First Alert Weather: Summer returns by the end of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Our stellar weather will continue this week, before slowly starting to break down into the weekend.

Hazy sky from western Canadian wildfires is virtually all we will see in the sky tonight, along with stars. That clear sky will lead to an abundance of sunshine on Wednesday and temperatures warming into the lower 70s. Aside from a few passing clouds, Thursday will see more sun, and temperatures climbing into the mid-70s.

Friday looks to be the warmest day of the foreseeable future, with highs near 80 degrees away from Lake Ontario under a mix of clouds and sun. This coincides with the kickoff of the Lilac Festival! Our weather won’t be quite as spectacular this weekend but still decent. Saturday will see a mix of clouds and sun but clouds eventually winning out.

Most of Mother’s Day looks pretty good, though a bit cooler with highs in the 60s, and the increasing chance of a shower late. This then takes us into PGA week. Overall, we don’t see any major weather issues, but the pattern does trend a bit cooler, with highs generally in the 50s and 60s and a few chances for some showers. We’ll fine-tune the specifics as we get a little closer.