First Alert Weather: Summer this week, but Fall could return with a vengeance next weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A beautiful start to the final day of September as we are waking up to comfortable conditions and clear skies.

Clear skies Saturday will let us warm up into the mid-70s for afternoon highs. We will also remain dry with plenty of sunshine. The clear skies and sunny conditions continue for Sunday as well. We will be a little warmer as well with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper-70s. Great news for weekend plans, including those of you headed out to Buffalo for the Bills game against the Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

Only thing Bills Mafia will need will be extra folding tables and sunglasses. The warming trend continues into this week with afternoon highs reaching the mid-80s as early as Tuesday. Upper 80s are expected on Wednesday with a high near 87 degrees. Close to record breaking, but just shy of the record of 89 for Wednesday. The warmth will continue through Thursday, along with the sunshine as no rain is expected through Thursday night. However, towards the end of the week is when we begin to track.

On Friday of this week, a cold front will take aim at our region. This will bring us a good chance of showers on Friday and through next weekend, but the bigger story with this front will be the potential for much cooler “fall-like” air. Behind this front our afternoon highs will go from the 80s to struggling to get out of the 50s come next Sunday (10/7). This will also bring us windier conditions, but no damaging winds expected, just breezy conditions.

This shot of cooler air into the second week of October will also bring the first widespread frost threat of the season. So, gardeners heads up as about a week form now we could be talking about our first frost of the season for those away from Lake Ontario. Stick with the First Alert Weather Team this week for updates on the warmth and potential cool down late week.