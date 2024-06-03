First Alert Weather: Summer warmth, humidity, and storms on the way this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you love everything about summer, you’ll like our weather over the next few days. Tuesday’s temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky and just the slight chance of an isolated shower, though most stay dry. You’ll notice the humidity on the increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, and that increased moisture will lead to some showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front passes through early Thursday morning, so the timing is unfavorable for severe weather.

We’ll begin to feel a pattern change starting Thursday as a trough moves in over the Great Lakes and Northeast. This will keep our temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday, through the weekend, and into next week. In addition to the slightly cooler than average air, it’ll also produce some diurnally-driven scattered showers, meaning they’ll sprout up with daytime heating, putting the wettest parts of the day during the afternoon hours.