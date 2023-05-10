First Alert Weather: Summer weather returns to Rochester, but for how long?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We made it back to the 70s on Wednesday, and the rest of the work week will only get warmer. Highs on Thursday should climb into the mid to upper 70s, and Friday likely into the lower 80s.

The only exception will be along the immediate Lake Ontario shoreline, where it’ll be a bit cooler thanks to a lake breeze. We’ll all see the sunshine, though. Thursday remains mostly sunny, with some more high clouds on Friday, but nothing that’ll do much to block the sunshine. The opening day of the Lilac Festival looks spectacular, with a summer-like feel to the air.

The weekend looks pretty good, but temperatures will take a step back. Both Saturday and Sunday should be dry. An area of rain will pass to our southwest on Saturday, so clouds may be a little more prevalent, and temperatures will hold in the lower 70s. Mother’s Day looks nice, with dry weather and some sun, but noticeably cooler. Temperatures on Sunday will hold in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to PGA week – overall our weather looks fairly quiet, and a little cool. We’ll likely see at least one weak cold front that will bring us some cooler air early to mid week and a few brief showers, but nothing that should have a major impact on the tournament. We may begin to warm things up again a bit by the time play begins later in the week.