First Alert Weather: Summery end to the week, then sliding back this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures have steadily climbed through the week, and we’ll end with Friday being the warmest day of the week, reaching the lower 80s.

The Lake Ontario shoreline will once again feature cooler air thanks to a lake breeze. We’ll see sunshine through clouds at times, and dry weather. The weekend still looks very nice, but we’ll see more clouds on Saturday as a wave of rain moves to our southwest.

We’ll stay dry, but clouds will likely win out, especially through the first half of the day. Highs on Saturday will fall back into the lower 70s, and likely closer to 60 on Sunday. While Mother’s Day will be cooler, it’ll still be nice with dry weather and some sun.

PGA week is starting to come into better view, with details becoming more clear. There are two days to watch for the potential for a little rain: a few light showers are possible on Tuesday, with another shot at rain on Friday. Both of these rain chances will come with a cold front, which means we’ll turn a bit cooler Tuesday and Wednesday, and likely again for the last two rounds of play on Saturday and Sunday.