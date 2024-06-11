First Alert Weather: Sun and warmer air returns Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clouds and cool air have been stubborn to leave, but we’ll see big improvements on Wednesday, as high pressure and a warm front lift through.

This warm front will keep a mix of clouds and sun through Wednesday morning, followed by some nice sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the work week, with highs reaching the lower to mid 80s. We may see a few isolated showers or storms developing late, ahead of a cold front set to move through early Friday morning.

This cold front will keep a few showers around to start the day Friday, followed by some clearing, and more comfortable air to end the work week and kick off the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, the weather looks great if you have any plans with dad for Father’s Day. Saturday will see sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s, with warmer air in the upper 70s to near 80 on Sunday.

We’re tracking much warmer air for much of next week, when our first 90 degree day of the season is possible. Stay tuned!