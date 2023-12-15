First Alert Weather: Sun for Friday but rain for the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a pleasant start to Friday as we have plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures near 40 degrees.

Sunny skies will persist through the afternoon and with that, temperatures will climb into the 50s. We will be a bit breezy on Friday as winds gust between 20 and 30mph.

Overall, a beautiful day is on the way. Enjoy the weather on Friday because there are changes ahead for the weekend. We will remain mild but clouds build Friday night and stick around on Saturday.

Cloudy conditions are expected Saturday before showers return to the forecast for Sunday. Clouds will give way to showers Sunday afternoon and those showers will eventually transition over to rain Sunday evening.

We will still be mild as highs Sunday reach 50 degrees again but it will be a bit wet for the second half of the day with our next weather maker rolling in. This goes for those heading to Buffalo for the Bills game against the Cowboys late Sunday afternoon. Grab the poncho as rain is expected through a good portion of the game, especially the second half.