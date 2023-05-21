First Alert Weather: Sun returns Sunday, eyeing showers for the holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up to a much nicer start than Saturday as we are waking up to sunshine and clear skies.

Temperatures Sunday morning are a little cooler than Saturday morning, but unlike Saturday, we will warm up Sunday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach the mid and low 70s with plenty of sun. Sunshine continues through early this week as we remain dry.

Temperatures Monday will be a bit cooler with highs only in the 60s, but we rebound with highs in the 70s for Tuesday. On Wednesday, we will be tracking a cold front to the north that will bring us shower chances in the afternoon and another cool down. Early afternoon highs on Wednesday near 70 will drop into the 50s by the evening hours with cooler air rolling in.

We remain cool but dry for Thursday before we try to warm up for Memorial Day Weekend. Our warmth will depend on where an area of low pressure ends up. Saturday, it looked quite warm for the holiday weekend as low pressure sat over the Southeast.

However, this morning we are looking at low pressure sitting over the Northeast, which would keep us unsettled and cool. We have put showers in the forecast for the holiday weekend, but things will likely change this week so stay tuned for updates.