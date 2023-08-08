First Alert Weather: Sun returns Wednesday, storms return Thursday

Tuesday was far from pretty, with clouds, drizzle and a cool breeze, but we’ll turn that around for Wednesday. High pressure building in brings a return to more sunshine and mostly dry weather. A few pop up showers are possible, mainly in the Finger Lakes during the afternoon, but they should be brief, and most of the area stays dry. With that sunshine, temperatures rebound back into the 80s.

Our next storm system moves in on Thursday, bringing more scattered showers and another round of storms. Severe weather isn’t in the forecast, but we could see an isolated gusty storm Thursday afternoon. Friday looks good with dry weather and seasonably warm air.

The weekend turns unsettled once again, with another round of showers and some storms on Saturday, followed by clearing and drying weather on Sunday. While no severe weather is in the forecast at this point, we will see several rounds of thunderstorms in the next seven days.