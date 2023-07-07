First Alert Weather: Sun to start the weekend, some rain to end it

Our cold front has pushed through, which means air continues to dry out, and humidity drops. We’ll see a mainly clear sky tonight and temperatures dropping into the lower 50s to near 60. The first half of the weekend is lovely, with clouds and sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonably warm air on Saturday. Showers develop by Sunday morning with our next wave of low pressure.

While Sunday doesn’t look like a washout, you will need to plan outdoor activities around some wet weather, especially in the morning. First Alert meteorologist Alex Bielfeld will have another update starting at 6 Saturday morning on News10NBC Today.

If you want to hit up the local lakes this weekend, Saturday is your day. Lake Ontario will be calm, though cool — while the water is really starting to warm nicely in our Finger Lakes.

We may see a stray shower into Monday, but overall a clearing trend with more sunshine and seasonable warmth returning. Tuesday is dry and warm, with our next cold front arriving later Wednesday into Thursday, with our next chance for showers and some thunder.