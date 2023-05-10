First Alert Weather: Sunny and feeling like summer by the first day of the Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday starts with cool temperatures starting off near 40. Don’t worry though, as temperatures are expected to warm up under plenty of sunshine.

There will be sunny skies on Wednesday morning, which will warm up the region into the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon.

Beautiful weather is expected for Wednesday and it continues through the remainder of the work week. This is thanks to high pressure sitting to our west, which will have firm control of our weather through the next few days.

This will also let us warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s by Friday afternoon. This will also make for a fantastic first day of the Lilac Festival.

The pleasant weather will continue through the weekend, but it will come with a few more clouds. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and Sunday of this weekend. A cold front will swing through with the extra cloud cover on Saturday, but this cold front save us from showers both of those days as moisture slides south.

Mother’s Day will feature cooler weather as afternoon highs on reach the low 60s, but it does look dry.

