First Alert Weather: Sunny and mild as students head back to school this week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s some fine weather on Tuesday as kids begin heading back to school with sunshine and temperatures heading into the low 70s.

Lots of students have their first day on Wednesday and weather looks great on Wednesday as well with a cool morning in the 40s and 50s with clear skies. A milder afternoon well into the 70s is expected.

It will be great weather on Thursday with warming temperatures into Friday and more humid. We’re also tracking a cold front for Saturday with some rain likely to start the weekend.

Looking ahead to Sunday for the home opener of the Bills, the weather will be cool and breezy with a couple showers possible in the 50s and 60s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the school day forecasts this week and the timing of rain for the weekend.