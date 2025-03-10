First Alert Weather: Sunny and mild, but windy on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you liked Monday’s weather, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy Tuesday, too! We’ll see a mostly sunny sky with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again, but it’ll come with some wind. Winds will gust near 40 mph at times, especially into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches. This cold front won’t bring any rain, but it will bring an increase in clouds for a few hours during the afternoon, and a drop in temperatures. In fact, we’ll fall back into the 20s Tuesday night, with highs in the 30s on Wednesday. We’ll also see a few brief rain or wet snow showers on Wednesday.

This should clear into Thursday, and we’ll start our upward trend in temperatures once again. Friday may be the winner of the week, with highs in the mid 60s and a mostly sunny sky. The St. Patrick’s Day parade is on Saturday, and we may just have the luck of the Irish with us! It is still 5 days away, but at this point, we expect sun with increasing clouds and a warm breeze. Rain showers will be knocking on our door later in the afternoon and evening, but the hope is we can keep them away longer enough for it to NOT rain on our parade! Stay tuned.