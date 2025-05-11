First Alert Weather: Sunny and nice for Mother’s Day, cooler north

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s shaping up to be a very decent day across WNY for Mother’s Day! We’ll have PLENTY of sunshine to go around, but it will be cooler than average, especially along the lakeshore. Highs will range from the low 50s to the low 60s. Winds won’t be too bad, with the strongest gusts coming out of the northeast at 15 MPH. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dipping down to the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow we’re in for a major warmup as highs could reach the upper 70s and even lower 80s, while the lakeshore once again stays 10 degrees cooler. It’ll be sunny to start, with a few high clouds moving in as the day progresses.

Temperatures stay above average the rest of the week, but we’ll have hit-or-miss showers Tuesday through Saturday, with Friday PM featuring chances for thunder. Emphasis on the hit-or-miss; there will still be chances for sun to poke through, and total rain accumulation through Saturday morning will range from 0.2 to 0.4 inches. We’ll be in the 70s all week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and happy Mother’s Day!