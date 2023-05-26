First Alert Weather: Sunny and warm for Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a cold Friday morning, we will see temperatures bounce back nicely with sunshine and temperatures well into the 60s this afternoon.

It will be clear and cool in the 40s on Friday night. Weekend weather is looking wonderful with plenty of sunshine and dry weather taking us through Memorial Day. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the 70s with readings near 80 Sunday and Monday.

The summery weather will continue through much of next week with sunshine and temperatures will be well above normal. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the warming trend ahead.

Weather: May 26 morning