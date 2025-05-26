First Alert Weather: Sunny and warmer Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Memorial Day will feature lots of sunny and dry weather. Looking good for parades in the morning and cookouts this afternoon. After a cool start temperatures will warm nicely into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon. Light lakebreeze will keep it cooler near Lake Ontario. Fair weather tonight into Tuesday with temps into the 70s. Enjoy the nice and dry weather to start the week.

Wednesday will bring our next storm system. Some rain will arrive during the afternoon. This will end up being another slow moving system that will keep showers in the forecast into the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. At least temps this time will stay milder in the 60s. Sunshine returns next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the wet weather later in the week.