First Alert Weather: Sunny and warmer weather on the way with some wildfire smoke

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Bright sunshine Monday will bring some warmer weather. Temperatures will rise into the low 70s. Warmer weather Tuesday will see temps into the low 80s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temps well into the 80s. A few towns may make a run towards 90 midweek with dry conditions. Enjoy our taste of early summer weather as showers and thunder return Thursday.

Even though the weather will be spectacular through Wednesday we do need to monitor smoke from wildfires in Canada. So far the smoke has stayed to our west the past few days but as upper level winds help to bring in the warmth, they will also bring in the smoke. Skies will turn hazy Tuesday and be noticeably smoky on Wednesday. Right now there are no air quality issues and looking ahead to Tuesday only minor concerns develop later in the day. We do need to watch Wednesday for a bit more impact so stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the smoke and heat on the way.