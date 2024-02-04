First Alert Weather: Sunny days ahead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up on Sunday morning to a sunny and cold start.

Temperatures Sunday morning are starting off in the low 20s, but will make their way to near 40 degrees in the afternoon. This is thanks to the sunny skies expected on Sunday. Plenty of sun is on the way for Sunday which will make for a great day by February standards. Clear skies continue into early Sunday night, but clouds will build late. No snow is expected, but it will be a cloudy start to the day on Monday.

After a cloudy start Monday, clouds break apart once again and we see sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be a bit cooler as they sit in the mid-30s. Chilly and sunny weather continues for Tuesday before milder weather for the rest of the week. Wednesday will feature more sun and highs making their way into the low 40s. We continue to turn milder for Thursday and Friday as highs both days reach near 50 degrees!

Thursday will be dry with clouds building late, but on Friday showers return to the forecast. A washout is not expected, but some showers late in the day will be possible with a cold front. This cold front will linger showers into Saturday of next weekend and also cool us down.