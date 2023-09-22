First Alert Weather: Sunny for Friday with cooler and cloudier conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another fine day is ahead with mostly sunny skies and mild weather for Friday afternoon with temperatures into the mid 70s.

Fair weather is expected for Friday night with temperatures around 50. Looking ahead to the weekend, we are still watching to see how a large storm system on the east coast ultimately affects our weather.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds and temperatures closer to 70 and in the 60s in the Finger Lakes. Most if not all of Saturday will be dry for outdoor plans.

A few showers may move into the Finger Lakes Saturday night into Sunday morning. Thus moisture will have a hard time reaching Rochester but may bring a few showers during the day on Sunday with a much better chance for raindrops east and south of the metro to end the weekend.

Where there is some rain on Sunday, temperatures will only be in the 50s and 60s. Here in Rochester and points west we should reach the upper 60s. There is still uncertainty on the storm track and where the rain ends up so stay tuned to News10NBC through the weekend for updates on where the rain ends up on Sunday.