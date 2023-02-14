First Alert Weather: Sunny for Valentine’s Day then turning windy and warm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fantastic day ahead with tons of sunshine and temperatures near 50 degrees with not much wind in the forecast.

Much warmer weather is ahead with possible record highs. A warm front will arrive late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning with a possible shower.

That will be followed by some partial sunshine and a strong south wind gusting over 40 mph. That combo with boost temperatures into the low 60s and maybe mid 60s on Tuesday afternoon. The record is 61 from 1949.

Thursday will be an interesting day with lots of clouds and some rain developing. Temperatures during the day may stay chilly in the 40s and then another surge of warmth arrives in the evening and at night with temperatures reaching well into the 50s for a few hours before a cold front arrives overnight and sends our temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s on Friday with some gusty winds.

At this time the wind does not appear to reach damaging levels but we will continue to monitor it. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the record warmth for Wednesday.

