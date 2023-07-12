First Alert Weather: Sunny for Wednesday and possible rain and thunder on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies clear for some partial sunshine on Wednesday in Rochester with low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

One thing to watch for in the afternoon will be a possible gusty storm in the southern Finger Lakes or Southern Tier. There will be quiet weather in the evening then rain chances will increase Thursday morning.

Plan on a wet start to Thursday with showers and local thundery downpours. The rain will clear for a nice break during the day before some additional storms are possible later in the afternoon.

There is still much uncertainty with the development of the afternoon storms if they happen over us or further east into central New York.

Need to watch that closely as any storms later in the day tomorrow could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain and local flooding. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on that threat for Thursday.

