First Alert Weather: Sunny for Wednesday and warming trend later next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There are finally some breaks of sunshine in the forecast on Wednesday as the weather looks nice for our middle of the week with temperatures into the low 40s.

Expect fair weather on Wednesday night into Thursday before a couple of cold fronts arrive Thursday afternoon and night. There won’t be much precipitation with the fronts but the wind will be a bit gusty on Thursday with a rain or snow showers in the afternoon.

There will be a better chance for a few snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning but no accumulations are expected. Slightly colder weather returns heading into the weekend with a better chance for some sunshine.

Expect fair weather for much of next week with a noticeable warming trend on the way as temperatures may get near 50 late next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the snow showers with the cold front to end the week.