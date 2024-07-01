First Alert Weather: Sunny on Monday with humidity increasing toward Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect sunny and pleasant weather on Monday with a north wind into the afternoon. It will be clear and cool on Monday night with sunny skies and a little warmer weather on Tuesday near 80.

Hot and humid weather returns on Wednesday with temperatures closer to 90 and a few thunderstorms possible in the evening. We need to watch the timing for that weather as it may impact fireworks shows planned for the July 3.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, we have some nice weather in the forecast with mainly dry conditions and some normal summer heat and humidity on Thursday. Another round of showers and thunder may try and develop later on Friday into the start of the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing of storms for Wednesday and updates to any rain impacts for the weekend.