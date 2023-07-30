First Alert Weather: Sunny, pleasant weather Sunday, possible shower Monday, more pleasant temps on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine and dry weather ahead for us to enjoy Sunday.

Just a few fair weather clouds this afternoon with a little breeze off the lake and temps in the 70s. Monday will not be a rainout but plan on a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the day.

Mainly sunny and dry weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday. Looking ahead through the week and even next weekend no hot weather on the way and not much humidity either. Temps may sneak up into the 80s Thursday and Friday with a shower or thunderstorm later in the week and then clear for some nice weather next weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain chances for Monday.