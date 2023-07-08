First Alert Weather: Sunny Saturday, but rain for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up to a refreshing start Saturday morning as dew points have dropped into the 50s and so have temperatures.

We are also dealing with plenty of sunshine Saturday morning. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable as they reach the 80-degree mark. We will remain comfortable as well, but clouds are expected to increase by the evening. No rain is in the forecast but expect a cloudy Saturday night. Late Saturday night, there will be the chance for a shower or two but the best chance for showers will roll in Sunday morning.

Out the door Sunday morning and there will be a few showers around with locally heavy downpours. Shower chances continue into Sunday afternoon, but the threat of widespread rain will shift east. A washout is not expected, but the best chance for widespread rain Sunday afternoon will be east of Rochester.

Area’s west will still have a threat for a few showers Sunday afternoon. Locally heavy rain is possible for some spots Sunday which means pooling and ponding on the roads is possible, and so is limited visibility at times. Shower chances continue into early Sunday night before clearing out by Monday morning. Rain totals will depend on where the heavies to rain falls, but generally between .25” and .5” is expected with some areas possibly seeing rain accumulation near an inch.